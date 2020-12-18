A former gang member, Gaynor canvasses with the San Francisco Street Violence Intervention Program to respond to gang activity within the Latino community. Gaynor’s 73 year old father sits waiting as Gaynor and her mother prepare dinner. His family takes him to dialysis 3 times a week. “This is how I heal myself.”Gaynor Siataga Gaynor cheerfully greets all the volunteers at the Mission Resource Hub while picking up more boxes of food for delivery. Embracing a boy volunteering at the Mission Resource hub “We need to set an example for our new generation to volunteer and care for our community.” Photo by Mike Kai Chen Some large corporations make donations with ulterior motives – including this one with a political message from President Trump – so Gaynor checks each package before delivery. Photo by Mike Kai Chen Gaynor delivers food to a family hit particularly hard by the Coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Mike Kai Chen Gaynor drops off food to COVID-19 positive community members under mandatory quarantine. For these deliveries, she must distance herself before calling recipients to come out. Photo by Mike Kai Chen During the recent UCSF/Latino task force testing campaigns, Gaynor and her sister Jennifer, used a megaphone to direct pedestrians toward free COVID-19 test sites. Because she is immune-compromised, Jennifer is under strict protective measures enforced by Gaynor and not allowed to leave the car. Photo by Mike Kai Chen Having lived in San Francisco since the 1970’s, Gaynor’s tight-knit family has a diehard following for San Francisco sports teams. Photo by Mike Kai Chen Recently, Gaynor learned that she and her family would have to move from their apartment in public housing at Bernal Dwellings while it is renovated. Gaynor’s sister Jennifer, who is required to wear a helmet because of her brain lesions, watches one of the on-going renovations. Photo by Mike Kai Chen Gaynor worries that they may not be allowed to return, but she also knows that the community work she does will help connect her with housing opportunities. Photo by Mike Kai Chen Gaynor’s younger sister Jennifer moves all her belongings into the backyard as the family packs everything into boxes. The city gave Gaynor’s family seven-days notice to vacate for renovation. Photo by Mike Kai Chen Skeptical the city will allow their family to return to public housing, Gaynor shows her mother houses she could purchase after applying for a loan. Photo by Mike Kai Chen On her last night at their home of 15 years, Gaynor sits amid the chaos created by the move. Gaynor sees helping her family and community as her therapy. Photo by Mike Kai Chen “I am truly blessed. My family and my community are my life. This is how I heal myself.” – Gaynor Siataga. Photo my Mike Kai Chen Mike Kai Chen Mike is a San Francisco based freelance photographer and photojournalist passionate about stories of resilience and moments that define the human essence. www.mikekaichen.com More by Mike Kai Chen