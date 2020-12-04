A celebration of Latinx music

Estados Unidos de Bass, a livestream event, begins Friday and runs through the 19th, with an amazing lineup of local musicians, including Las Rakas, Turbo Sonidero and La Dona, who we recently interviewed. The festival is a celebration of Latinx bass music, reggaeton and hip-hop.

A festival at 24th and Capp streets

On Saturday, Dec. 5, there will be live musical performances on the community lot at 24th and Capp streets. Performances will run from 1 to 8 p.m., sponsored by Calle 24, which is partnering with Shop & Dine and the Economic and Workforce Development Department to encourage local holiday shopping and eating.

Make your own tortillas

Want to make your own tortillas with non-GMO, native corn? Well, Emmanuel Galvan is making and selling masa at the Artillery Gallery in the Mission.

Every week, Galvan makes two to three masas available for preorder and pick up. “My goal is to provide masa products and tortillas made from 100% Mexican landrace corn,” says Galvan.

Mexican landrace corn is “a very region-specific heirloom varietal,” says Galvan.

Pre-Orders can be placed via instagram @BolitaMasa or by emailing hola@bolitamasa.com. There is also a limited amount for sale to walk-up guests at Artillery Gallery at 2751 Mission St., near 24th Street, on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Flea market in the Tenderloin

On Saturday, a socially distant and masked outdoor flea market takes place at 704 Larkin St. as part of Safe Streets and brought to you by Vacation SF, a vintage clothing store. At 3 p.m. there will be a drag show organized by Dia Dear, and a DJ will provide musical accompaniment at the flea market.

Free fresh food

On Sundays at the corner of 23rd Street and Treat Avenue, The Free Farm Stand gives out fruits, vegetables, bread and other pantry items, such as beans and lentils, from 12 to 3 p.m. Stop by if you are in need of some food assistance this week.

Short film: My Neighbor, Miguel

And last but not least, Daniel Navarro, a tenant in the Western Addition, made a film about his 72-year-old landlord, Miguel, a gay rights activist and artist who creates sculptures out of trash to display in his window. My Neighbor, Miguel, the short 16mm documentary film, is available for viewing here and reveals how Miguel uses art to cope with the trauma of losing so many friends to AIDS.

Still image from the short documentary, My Neighbor, Miguel.

Looking ahead:

There will be a Toy Drive on Saturday, Dec. 12, from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. at La Raza Park at 2827 Cesar Chavez St. There will be live music and food sold by Kenny’s Kitchen.

Leading up to this, The Mission’s Barbershop at 3442 25th St. will be accepting toys this Saturday, Dec. 5, between 8 a.m and 4 p.m. Drop by, donate unwrapped toys and receive a free cup of hot cocoa.