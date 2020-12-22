It’s the holiday season, and although the pandemic has limited many of San Francisco’s in-person festive traditions, here’s our list of what to do this week and weekend!

Order tamales for the holidays!

To start things off, order tamales to share with your friends and family for Christmas Eve from Son’s Addition on 24th and Harrison. You can pre-order chicken verde and veggie tamales today December 22 for pickup on Tues, December 23, and Wed, December 24 between 2:00-4:00 p.m. For $32, you get a dozen tamales, two salsas, and chips.

The Velveteen Rabbit On-Demand Interactive Dance Performance!

The legendary ODC Dance Company under the direction of KT Nelson presents an interactive digital presentation of The Velveteen Rabbit. For many years, ODC has performed a narrated contemporary dance adaptation of the 1922 book about a stuffed rabbit’s desire to become real through the love of his owner. This year, ODC is offering ways to bring the magic home – including an activity book, fairy wand, rabbit plush toy and recipe for the rabbits favorite chocolate chip cookie. One general admission ticket, which includes three weeks of unlimited access for the whole household, is available until December 31 for $35.

The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus presents their holiday performance (At) Home For The Holidays

Looking for some music to get you into the holiday mood on Christmas Eve? Tune in to the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus virtual holiday concert at 4pm!

View a light installation at Golden Gate Park!

Peacock Meadow in Golden Gate Park near the Conservatory of Flowers has been transformed into an art installation with changing lights and big trees. “Entwined,” by San Francisco artist Charles Gadeken, honors Golden Gate Park’s 150th Anniversary. Viewing is free and open to the public day and night; illumination takes place sunset to park closing – check it out to bring some light into your holiday!

Winter Solstice Concerts with Brava Theatre!

Brava Theatre presents Canta Brava, a winter solstice concert series which will have nightly installments through December 31. Brava Theatre invites listeners to tune in as they “take a moment to stand still with the sun and celebrate the change of light.” The performances will happen at 7:00 p.m. on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Listen to ‘Charles Dickens’ read A Christmas Carol on Christmas Eve and buy gifts from artisans!

The Great Dickens Christmas Fair presents an online celebration with an array of vendors and artisans and other offerings. On Christmas Eve, they will have a Complete Reading by Charles Dickens, The Hallelujah Chorus with the Fezziwig’s Family, and an opportunity to view some of the earliest Victorian Christmas cards! Click here to purchase one-of-a-kind treasures online directly from Dickens Fair artisans!

“We used this forced hiatus to create a gift for our fans, and have come together with our performers, designers, and craftspeople to present ‘Dickens Fair at Home’ to bring a bit of Victorian London and the warmth of human kindness into our homes this winter. Even with the necessary State restrictions, Christmas is not cancelled!” said co-producer Kevin Patterson

“Our community of artists have lost all their shows this year, but many have continued to create their fantastic works of art during this time off with the hope of selling online. When you buy directly from the artists, you help them survive until live shows return and you get something of true quality,” says Fair co-producer and vendor manager Leslie Patterson.

“By giving hand-crafted gifts, everyone wins.”

