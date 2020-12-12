Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

Uncle Scrooge McConnell is doing his best to make this holiday season miserable not only for Tiny Tim, but for everyone.

With the virus running rampant through the City, some form of shelter-in-place order was inevitable. But the Department of “Public” Health has an obligation to inform the public of the rationale behind its decisions. If they’ve got the data, show us. If they don’t have the data, then explain their reasoning. Is that so much to ask?

Opaque bureacratism may make good absurdist humor, but as in the case of the new Bartlett testing site, it really doesn’t help much during a pandemic.

Looking for a way to monetize your shuttered dining/drinking parklet? Open up a Covid Clinic. You can charge customers $475 for a rapid covid (PCR) test with a 2 hour turnaround . They’re serious. (I think)

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

Between November 6 and December 5, the Mission racked up 455 positive cases for a cumulative total of 2296 positive cases or 38.4 cases per 1000 residents. With almost 100 more monthly cases than any other neighborhood, the Mission remains the virus’ favorite hangout.

Estimates for San Franciso’s R number range from 1.17 to 1.47 which reflects the uncertainty of this metric. Little doubt however that the virus is spreading rapidly through town and will continue to do so until restrictions on social connectivity begin to bite.

Curious about the “Thanksgiving surge”? Take a look. For the week ending December 1, the seven-day average number of Citywide daily cases jumped to a jaw-dropping 163 or 18.7 cases per 100,000 residents. It’s a new record for San Francisco, one which will likely be surpassed in the days to come.

DPH has a new Race/Ethnicity page on its website, but offers little more than before. For example, it still doesn’t break down the tests administered to various groups. Of interest is the section entitled “Partnership with community on the City’s testing strategy.” Though the City’s “testing strategy” has never been made public, it boasts that its “grant program for community organizations” will “sustain this collaborative effort.” Sounds good, until you follow the link and realize the grant program has yet to provide any grants.

San Francisco hospitalizations keep going up and now our hospitals have begun to take in transfers. For the week ending December 7, the weekly rate of change in Covid positive patients rose 38 percent. During that week DPH reports the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 32 percent and for Acute Care beds 23 percent. DPH continues to report 100 percent of required PPE on hand, but makes no mention of the people (hospital workers) who use that equipment.

Less than two months ago, the Citywide average positivity rate was below 1 percent. It is now over 3 percent and likely to keep increasing. Remember we use numbers from about a week ago, considered by DPH to be “more reliable” than current figures.

With unheard of speed, DPH has updated its contact tracing figures. Predictably they’ve fallen, from 70 percent to 69 percent of postive cases “interviewed” and contacts “notified”. Soon we may be to help. California’s new emergency notification system linked to our phones is scheduled to go live tomorrow.