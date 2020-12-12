Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.
Uncle Scrooge McConnell is doing his best to make this holiday season miserable not only for Tiny Tim, but for everyone.
With the virus running rampant through the City, some form of shelter-in-place order was inevitable. But the Department of “Public” Health has an obligation to inform the public of the rationale behind its decisions. If they’ve got the data, show us. If they don’t have the data, then explain their reasoning. Is that so much to ask?
Opaque bureacratism may make good absurdist humor, but as in the case of the new Bartlett testing site, it really doesn’t help much during a pandemic.
Looking for a way to monetize your shuttered dining/drinking parklet? Open up a Covid Clinic. You can charge customers $475 for a rapid covid (PCR) test with a 2 hour turnaround . They’re serious. (I think)
Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.
Between November 6 and December 5, the Mission racked up 455 positive cases for a cumulative total of 2296 positive cases or 38.4 cases per 1000 residents. With almost 100 more monthly cases than any other neighborhood, the Mission remains the virus’ favorite hangout.
Curious about the “Thanksgiving surge”? Take a look. For the week ending December 1, the seven-day average number of Citywide daily cases jumped to a jaw-dropping 163 or 18.7 cases per 100,000 residents. It’s a new record for San Francisco, one which will likely be surpassed in the days to come.
San Francisco hospitalizations keep going up and now our hospitals have begun to take in transfers. For the week ending December 7, the weekly rate of change in Covid positive patients rose 38 percent. During that week DPH reports the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 32 percent and for Acute Care beds 23 percent. DPH continues to report 100 percent of required PPE on hand, but makes no mention of the people (hospital workers) who use that equipment.