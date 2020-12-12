Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

As of December 3, the Mission had a cumulative total of 2231 positive cases, or 37.4 cases per 1000 residents.

For the week ending November 27, the seven-day average number of Citywide daily cases was 126 or 14.5 cases per 100,000 residents.

For the week ending December 4, the weekly rate of change in Covid positive patients rose 36 percent. During that week DPH reports the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 33 percent and for Acute Care beds 28 percent. DPH continues to report 100 percent of required PPE on hand.



