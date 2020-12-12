Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.
Do you a sense momentous change in the air? 2020 may have been a disspiriting year, but on winter solstice, we officially entered the Age of Aquarius. It’s not grandma and gramdpa’s hippy version.
The Age of Aquarius is also called the Great Mutation. That doesn’t refer to the new virus mutation (or variant), although it could. What’s not new is the lack of testing once again leaves the country blind and slow to respond.
What is new is the sale of the San Francisco Art Institute’s main campus on Chestnut to the UC Regents, with changes as yet unforeseen.
Serving ground zero of the City’s pandemic, it’s been a year unlike any other for Mission Local. We’ve been fortunate to be blessed with outstanding editors, reporters, interns and most of all an engaged, supportive readership. Many thanks.
Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.
Case numbers may be tapering down, but hospitalizations continue to surge. For the week ending December 29, the weekly rate of change in Covid positive patients was back in the red with an increase 23 percent. Even though hospitals are filling up with Covid patients, DPH continues to report adequate availability. During the week ending December 29, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 32 percent and for Acute Care beds 31 percent. On December 29, DPH reports SF hospitals had 88 ICU beds and 445 Acute Care beds available. Though DPH offers no explanation, Phoenix Data Project provides some useful thoughts on the ICU numbers. DPH continues to report 100 percent of required PPE, but does not report on staffing, or cases and/or deaths among hospital and healthcare workers.
So far in December, the Asian population has shown the most proportional growth, going from 146 cases in October (or 12.6 percent of the City’s total), to 1251 (or 18.3 percent) so far in December. Latinx cases went from 460 in October (40 percent of the City’s total) to 2489 ( 37.5 percent of the total) so far in December.