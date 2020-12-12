Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.
Euphoria over the Vaccine has begun to curdle as penurious incompetence runs the rollout.
Will the Covid crisis serve as a wake-up call to this country’s ruined public health infrastructure? Don’t bet on it.
Although it neglects to mention the vulnerable circumstances of Latinx residents who make up over half the state’s Covid cases, the Los Angeles Times has an interesting piece on the crisis in L. A.
The holidays haven’t kept Covid patients out of SF hospitals. For the week ending December 28, the weekly rate of change in Covid positive patients increased 16 percent. Even though hospitals are filling up with Covid patients, DPH continues to report adequate availability. During the week ending December 28, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 32 percent and for Acute Care beds 30 percent. On December 28, DPH reports SF hospitals had 90 ICU beds and 442 Acute Care beds available. The Phoenix Data Project has some interesting observations on the ICU figures and what they may portend.
So far in December, the new case rate per 10,000 residents among the Latinx population is 176.9, up from 34.7 in October. The Citywide average is 74.9 per 10,000 residents, up from 13.3 in October.
None of my friends of Hispanic heritage appreciate being labeled as “LatinX.”
