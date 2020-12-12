Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

The Vaccination may be a game changer, but while we wait for the game to change, there’s a lot more that can be done now to get a measure of control.

Why bother with pandemic anger when we can get sweet revenge. .

Instead of revenge, officials often turn to “commissions” to defuse public anger. Does it seem to you the City’s Police Commission has been unusually slow and ineffective under Mayor Breed?

Between November 26 and December 25, DPH reports 740 new cases among Mission residents for a neighborhood total of 2843 cases, or 47.7 cases per 1000 residents.

Covid patients continue to flow into SF hospitals. For the week ending December 27, the weekly rate of change in Covid positive patients was 8 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 31 percent and for Acute Care beds 29 percent. On December 27, DPH reports SF hospitals had 97 ICU beds and 519 Acute Care beds available. How many of those beds are actually staffed, DPH won’t say, though the department continues to claim 100 percent of required PPE on hand.

There has been no easing of the current crisis in California hospitals.

Estimates for San Francisco’s R number continue to decline, generally pegged now below 1.1. Estimates for California also continue to fall, ranging between UCLA’s .91 and UCSF’s 1.24.

Another drop in case numbers prior to an expected holiday surge. As of December 22, the seven-day average of new cases per day was 252 cases or 28.6 new cases per 100,000 residents.

From December 1 through December 26, DPH reports 2275 new cases among Latinx residents, 1313 White, 1142 Asian, 323 Black and 109 multi-racial residents.

With a record number of average daily tests recorded, the Citywide average positivity rate is also falling. During the month of December Latinx residents received 23,608 tests with a positivity rate of 11.5 percent; Whites received 71,338 tests with a positivity rate of 2.35 percent, Asians received 47,440 tests with a positivity rate of 3.07 percent, Blacks received 9,828 with a positivity rate of 3.93 percent and multi-racial residents received 4,230 tests with a positivity rate of 3.22 percent.

What data does DPH follow? Latinx residents make up 15.2 percent of the City’s population. Despite soaring case numbers and positivity rates, they received roughly the same percentage of the tests collected in December.

