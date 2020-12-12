Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.
As noted before, the local virus spread appears to be plateauing, albeit at a very high plateau. Mission Local reports generally on trends and numbers from a week ago (which DPH concedes are “more reliable”), expected data delays should not be apparent yet.
Local health officials and experts, without data, generally point to small private gatherings as the cause of the recent spike. They rarely mention workplace outbreaks. An exception was at the end of a long piece on the ICU crisis, when the Chron quoted Bela Matyas, health director of Solano County, who said “I can’t tell you how many workplaces we’ve seen where people came in sick.” He cited retail and grocery stores. For the most part, county officials, like in San Francisco, keep workplace outbreaks a secret.
Still looking for a festival of lights?
Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.
DPH reports a small decline in confirmed and suspected Covid patients in SF hospitals. These numbers are of December 24, so may reflect a data delay more than reality. On December 24, DPH reports SF hospitals had 93 ICU beds and 560 Acute Care beds available. For the week ending December 24, the weekly rate of change in Covid positive patients was 12 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 30 percent and for Acute Care beds 25 percent. DPH continues to report 100 percent of required PPE on hand. DPH does not report on staffing, nor on the cases and deaths among hospital and healthcare workers.