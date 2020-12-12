Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

New testing data released by DPH confirms what ML has been reporting for the last six months: when it comes to testing, the City has not been following the data.

Why is the virus raging around California despite the curfews and restrictions? One reason may be that restauranteur Gavin Newsom has decided to forego enforcement in favor of education. He might want to consider a new curriculum.



Between November 21 and December 20, 681 new cases were added to the Mission for a total of 2716 cases, or 45.5 cases per 1000 residents. Although the Mission has the highest number of cases, as it has since the beginning of the pandemic, it does not have the highest rate per population. Bayview Hunters Point has 65.1 cases and Tenderloin 47.8 cases per 1000 residents. Close behind are Visitacion Valley 43.5, Excelsior 41.3, Portola 37.2 and Outer Mission 36.3 cases per 1000 residents. Seacliff has a total of 16 cases.

ICU patients remain at all time highs. DPH reports that on December 22, SF hospitals had 80 ICU beds and 337 Acute Care beds available. DPH does not provide information on staffing. For the week ending December 22, the weekly rate of change in Covid positive patients was 13 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 29 percent and for Acute Care beds 22 percent. DPH continues to report 100 percent of required PPE on hand.

As you’ve heard, California hospitals are dangerously overstretched. San Francisco has been taking a few transfers recently and will likely be called upon to accept more in the coming weeks.

Covid-19 R Estimation for California estimates the City’s R number at 1.15, the lowest it’s been since October 29. The ensemble estimates San Francisco at 1.12.

As of December 16, the seven-day average of new cases per day rose to 288 cases or 33.1 new cases per 100,000 residents.

Through December 21, the Latinx community had 70.6 cases per 1000 residents, while Blacks had 26.1, Whites 11.7 and Asians 10.3. The Citywide average was 24.6 cases per 1000 residents,

With a positivity rate of over 11 percent, the Latinx community received 15 percent of tests administered between December 1 and December 21.





Of 4717 new cases in December, 2371 were men and 2322 were women. There were 4 trans females, 0 trans males who tested positive, and the rest were either “other” or “unknown.”

About 80 percent of the Covid deaths recorded so far have had one or more underlying condition. However, only 2 percent are reported having no underlying conditions. The big change since the onset of the pandemic has been the number of unknowns.