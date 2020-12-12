Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.
Facing a shortage of beds, California begins opening field hospitals. A shortage of workers to staff those beds will not be as simple a fix.
Predictably, vaccine distribution has been chaotic. Since the rich will pay to get in line first, why not use their billions to serve the public?
Rent relief in San Francisco isn’t so much chaotic as wholly inadequate.
Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.
As San Francisco hospital beds continue to fill up, DPH reports that on December 20, SF hospitals had 90 ICU beds and 412 Acute Care beds available. DPH does not provide information on staffing. For the week ending December 20, the weekly rate of change in Covid positive patients rose 20 percent, the lowest rise in a month. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 29 percent and for Acute Care beds 22 percent. DPH continues to report 100 percent of required PPE on hand.
For a more alarming view on the status of local and state hospitals, check out this article from the New York Times based on data released by Dark Ages Donald’s Department of (poor) Health. SFGH reportedly has only 2 ICU beds available.
So far in December, the Latinx test positivity rate is over 11 percent, while the positivity rate among Blacks is 4 percent, Asians 3.9 percent and Whites 2.4 percent.
Of the 176 deaths, DPH attributes 8 to SRO residents and 36 to residents of nursing homes (“Skilled Nursing Facilities”).
Mark, thanks as always for your dogged reporting. Have you addressed why the % of deaths is disproportionately higher in Asian community. Hospitalized late in disease? More essential workers without insurance? Crowded housing in Chinatown? Are most deaths in Chinatown v. Sunset or Excelsior. Undocumented. Thanks.
Leave a comment