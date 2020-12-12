Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.
The surge continues! It began before Thanksgiving, and continues afterward. If the restrictions are making a difference, the virus has taken little notice.
Should you assume the person next to you has 1 in 47 chances of being infected?
Fortunately, it’s not all bad news today. A surge in random kindness has been observed.
Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.
DPH reports that on December 19, SF hospitals had 90 ICU beds and 405 Acute Care beds available. DPH does not provide information on staffing. For the week ending December 19, the weekly rate of change in Covid positive patients rose 24 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 30 percent and for Acute Care beds 21 percent. DPH continues to report 100 percent of required PPE on hand.
The City’s Latinx population has a case rate of 687 cases per 10,000 residents. The Citywide rate is 238 per 10,000 residents.
The current Covid death rate in San Francisco is 20.2 deaths per 100,000 residents. In comparison, the California Covid death rate is 57.7, Los Angeles 87.3, Sacramento 49.1, San Diego 38.8, Portland 45.7, Seattle 44.2, Las Vegas 101, and Denver 93.2 Covid deaths per 100,000 residents.