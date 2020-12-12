Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

The surge continues! It began before Thanksgiving, and continues afterward. If the restrictions are making a difference, the virus has taken little notice.

Should you assume the person next to you has 1 in 47 chances of being infected?

Fortunately, it’s not all bad news today. A surge in random kindness has been observed.

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

Between November 17 and December 16, the Mission added 669 new cases for a grand total of 2662 cases, or 44.6 cases per 1000 residents. Over this period, Bayview Hunters Point had 634 new cases, Excelsior 469, Tenderloin 267, Bernal Heights 230, Castro 127, Noe Valley 110, Hayes Valley 93, Haight Ashbury 62 and Glen Park 40 new cases.

DPH reports that on December 19, SF hospitals had 90 ICU beds and 405 Acute Care beds available. DPH does not provide information on staffing. For the week ending December 19, the weekly rate of change in Covid positive patients rose 24 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 30 percent and for Acute Care beds 21 percent. DPH continues to report 100 percent of required PPE on hand.

R number estimates continue to indicate substantial exponential spread. Covid-19 R Estimation for California estimates the current R number for San Francisco at 1.4. The ensemble’s estimates range from 1.13 to 1.44, with an average of 1.22.

The rate of growth of new cases may be slowing down. For the week ending December 13, the seven-day average number of Citywide daily cases rose to 269 cases or 30.9 new cases per 100,000 residents.

The City’s Latinx population has a case rate of 687 cases per 10,000 residents. The Citywide rate is 238 per 10,000 residents.

Over 1 million tests have been collected since the pandemic came to town. Almost half those tests have been collected by private providers.





Between December 1 and December 18, DPH reports 112,624 tests collected of which 17,343 (or 15 percent) were Latinx.



The current Covid death rate in San Francisco is 20.2 deaths per 100,000 residents. In comparison, the California Covid death rate is 57.7, Los Angeles 87.3, Sacramento 49.1, San Diego 38.8, Portland 45.7, Seattle 44.2, Las Vegas 101, and Denver 93.2 Covid deaths per 100,000 residents.