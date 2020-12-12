Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

The surge continues!

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

Between November 17 and December 16, the Mission added 658 new cases for a grand total of 2636 cases, or 44.1 cases per 1000 residents.

DPH reports that on December 18, SF hospitals had 90 ICU beds and 329 Acute Care beds available. For the week ending December 18, the weekly rate of change in Covid positive patients rose 26 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 30 percent and for Acute Care beds 21 percent. DPH continues to report 100 percent of required PPE on hand.

Estimates for San Francisco’s R number range from 1.14 to 1.44, with an average of 1.25.

For the week ending December 11, the seven-day average number of Citywide daily cases rose to 267 cases or 30.7 cases per 100,000 residents.







