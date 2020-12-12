Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.
The surge continues!
DPH reports that on December 18, SF hospitals had 90 ICU beds and 329 Acute Care beds available. For the week ending December 18, the weekly rate of change in Covid positive patients rose 26 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 30 percent and for Acute Care beds 21 percent. DPH continues to report 100 percent of required PPE on hand.