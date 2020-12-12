Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

So what do you think about California’s new exposure notification system? Have you signed up? Here’s a review from the Electronic Frontier Foundation.

Another Christmas miracle? D.A.Chesa Boudin charged a police officer with assault and battery for an attack on an unarmed Black man. The POA reacted like they were the ones beaten up.

Unfortunately, as Juan Carlos found out, there are too few miracles happening this Christmas.

Are you, like many of us, a fan of Ivan Lopez? Check out his new Mission mural.

Between November 11 and December 10, the Mission logged in 539 positive test results. With a total of 2454 cases, or 41.1 cases per 1000 residents, the district has 300 more cases than the next hardest hit neighborhood. Bayview-Hunters Point has 2130, Excelsior 1494, Tenderloin 1299, Bernal Heights 601, Oceanview 600, Western Addition 456, Hayes Valley 332, Noe Valley 276 and Chinatown 114.

Hospitalizations took another big jump as three more patients were admitted to ICU. On December 13, the City had 103 ICU beds and 387 Acute Care beds available. For the week ending December 13, the weekly rate of change in Covid positive patients rose 29 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 28 percent and for Acute Care beds 22 percent. DPH continues to report 100 percent of required PPE on hand.

Estimates of San Francisco’s R number continue around 1.35. Covid-19 R Estimation for California estmates the state’s R number at 1.47, the highest in the nation.

For the week ending December 7, the seven-day average number of Citywide daily cases was 234 cases or 26.9 cases per 100,000 residents.

Along with rising hospitalizations and case numbers, the positivity rate confirms the surge won’t likely to be coming down soon.

Two months ago, the 14-day average positivity rate in California was 2.5 percent.

Of the 3632 positive test results obtained in November, 1891 came from men, and 1727 came from women. Trans men and women recorded 4 cases, while 5 were unknown.