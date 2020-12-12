Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

The Vaccine didn’t come this morning. But it’s on its way. Reportedly.

In preparation, DPH has opened up a new web page, attaching a PDF which discusses San Francisco’s current planning.

In contrast, Germany has built mass vaccination centers.

Joe’s article on the discrimination suit filed by Black city workers provides key insight on how the City has operated for the past two or three decades. It’s not just a scandal.

Need to chill after today's Tracker?

Between November 11 and December 10, the Mission logged in 539 positive test results for a cumulative total of 2436 cases or 41 cases per 1000 residents. The virus continues to rage through the southeast sector of the City. For that month, Bayview-Hunters Point had 456 postive cases, Excelsior 386, Bernal Heights 166, Portola 156 and Oceanview 147. Not that anywhere in the Cityh is cool. Sunset/Parkside had 263 cases, Tenderloin 222, Marina 149 and Castro 113. Even Nob Hill had 108 cases.

One new suspected Covid patient entered ICU on Saturday. As of December 12, the City had 87 ICU beds and 380 Acute Care beds available. Daily numbers fluctuate due to hospital reporting. For the week ending December 12, the weekly rate of change in Covid positive patients rose 29 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 29 percent and for Acute Care beds 22 percent. DPH continues to report 100 percent of required PPE on hand.

Expect the virus to keep raging as estimates of San Francisco’s R number remain around 1.35.

As case numbers from DPH are “more reliable” after a week, we are probably still looking at the effects of Thanksgiving. For the week ending December 6, the seven-day average number of Citywide daily cases was 232 cases or 26.7 cases per 100,000 residents.

If the City is “following the data”, then why has it taken so long to direct resources to the Latinx population.? On December 11, the Citywide case rate was 214 positive test results per 10,000 residents. Latinx residents had a rate of 634, Black residents 229, White residents 102 and Asians 86.



Last week’s average Citywide positivity rate was relatively stable, though still relatively high.





DPH has rolled out new Contact Tracing web page . While mainly urging residents to answer the phone when DPH calls, it does provide some new data, though from the period between August and October, when cases were at their lowest. Check it out.

With 167 deaths, San Francisco has a rate of 19.2 deaths per 100,000 residents. The rate in California is 53.6 per 100,000 residents.