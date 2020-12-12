Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

Between November 10 and December 9, the Mission logged in 512 positive test results for a cumulative total of 2402 cases or 40.2 cases per 1000 residents.

Three new confirmed or suspected Covid patients were reported in ICU on Friday. As of December 11, the City had 68 ICU beds and 336 Acute Care beds available. For the week ending December 10, the weekly rate of change in Covid positive patients rose 30 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 29 percent and for Acute Care beds 22 percent. DPH continues to report 100 percent of required PPE on hand.

R number estimates confirm the virus is rapidly increasing in San Francisco with average transmission rates between 1.3 and 1.4.

For the week ending December 4, the seven-day average number of Citywide daily cases kept climbing to 234 cases or 26.9 cases per 100,000 residents.











