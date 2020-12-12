Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

The Vaccine didn’t come this morning. But it was approved! The country can do the science and the logistics, but can it handle the politics of vaccine distribution?

Once thought to be a neighborhood clinic for pets, VCA turns out to be an national chain with a union-busting business plan.

Assault charges against SFPD officer Christopher Flores and Jamaica Hampton were filed yesterday. Officials have no explanation as to why it took less than a half hour to process Flores, while Hampton had to wait over four hours.

Hunker down boys and girls, it’s the darkest time of a very dark year.



Dark days (even rain?) won’t stop the virus from partying in the Mission. Between November 8 and December 7, the Mission logged in 495 positive cases for a cumulative total of 2350 positive cases or 39.4 cases per 1000 residents. Other neighborhoods experiencing the surge include Bayview-Hunters Point (410), Excelsior (353), Sunset/Parkside (233),Tenderloin (207), Bernal Heights (167), Outer Richmond (129), and Castro (107). Chinatown had only 28 new cases over that month, while Haight Ashbury had 40 and Glen Park 24.

As of December 8, the City had 66 ICU beds and 355 Acute Care beds available. For the week ending December 8, the weekly rate of change in Covid positive patients rose 35 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 31 percent and for Acute Care beds 23 percent. DPH continues to report 100 percent of required PPE on hand, but makes no mention of the people (hospital workers) who use that equipment.

Not much change in the R number estimates. Both Covid-19 R estimation for California and the ensemble guess the transmission rate hovers around 1.35, meaning each infected person infects, on average, over 1.3 others. It’s another way to look at the fun the virus is having at our expense.

Another way is to check out case counts. For the week ending December 3, the seven-day average number of Citywide daily cases soared to another record, 212 cases or 24.4 cases per 100,000 residents. Does that sharp drop at the end of the graph indicate the end of the Thanksgiving surge? Unknown. Due to delays in analyzing and reporting test results, the “more reliable” numbers, lag approximately one week. Covid time differs from normal time. Only after a week can we see what’s happening now.

The Latinx population has over 600 cases per 10,000 residents, while the Citywide rate is over 200. The Black population mirrors the City, while rates in the White and Asian communities (excluding Hawaiins and Islanders) are considerably lower. For Native Americans the rate is approximately 300 cases per 10,000 residents.

In November, 1882 cases were men and 1722 cases were women. Trans males and trans females had 5 or fewer.

The San Francisco case fatality rate now stands at approximately .95, which is more or less where it’s been since the virus came to town. Of the 167 deaths, at least 136 had one or more underlying condition while 3 had none.