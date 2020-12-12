Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

Preliminary findings from the current testing at the 24th Street Bart station and other locations shows Latinx residents who have been tested with almost four times the positivity rate as the rate Citywide. Why the City can’t commit more resources to addressing this obvious and long-standing disparity remains a secret.

The plot sickens at City Hall as the head of the “Public” Utilities Commission gets charged with bribery and fraud.

Operation Warp Speed is another example of “public private partnership.” Even though the vaccines have yet to be approved, private companies and their guys who operate the publicly financed Operation have raked in millions and billions.



Between October 28 and November 26, the Mission reported a record 351 new cases for a cumulative total is 2106, or 35.3 cases per 1000 residents. In comparison, Bayview-Hunters Point had 261, Excelsior 211, Tenderloin 144, Bernal Heights 101, Castro 71, Noe Valley 63, Mission Bay 50, and Glen Park 15 new cases. Even Seacliff had 3 new cases, raising its cumulative total to 12.



Covid-19 R estimation for California estimates San Francisco’s R number below 1.3 for the first time in a couple weeks.

For the week ending November 23, the seven-day average number of Citywide daily cases crept upward again to 140 or 16 cases per 100,000 residents.

The absolute number of confirmed and suspected Covid patients in SF hospitals (91 as of November 29) rose 145 percent in November, and the rate of increase is getting worse. For the week ending November 29, the weekly rate of change in Covid positive patients was 58 percent. For the time being, it appears the City has adequate capacity. During that week DPH reports the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 33 percent and for Acute Care beds 33 percent. And unlike many other areas of the country, SF hospitals have 100 percent of required PPE on hand.

California hospitals now have a record number of Covid patients.

Although case and hospitalization numbers are soaring, the seven-day average percentage of positive tests has been falling. It’s now below 2 percent, which would usually be something to cheer about. Now, especially when you look at the positivity rates in the hardest hit neighborhoods, you have to wonder who’s getting all these tests.



DPH hasn’t reported any data at all on contact tracing since November 6. If and when they do report, will they again assert that around 85 percent of the positive cases and their contacts have been reached? And if so, why can’t the City provide any data on where transmissions are actually taking place?



