This holiday season, the need for food is up, as people struggle with unemployment amidst the pandemic. Mission Local compiled a list of places to get free meals on thanksgiving this year!

Martin de Porres House of Hospitality located at 225 Potrero Avenue is serving thanksgiving meals to-go from 12-2 on Thursday. They will be serving a holiday roast, mashed potatoes, gravy, biscuit, pie, stuffing and hot chocolate. All you have to do is come and get in line and get served!

Miracle Messages, is hosting a virtual Thanksgiving for unhoused people this Thursday morning at 11am PT. The Salvation Army is delivering around 290 meals which will be delivered Thursday morning, but they do not have any more meals to handout.

GLIDE will be serving an outdoor thanksgiving meal on the 300 block of Ellis with live music from 9:00a.m to 1:00p.m. To-go containers will be packed with turkey, ham and all the fixings with options for outdoor table service.

The SF-Marin Food Bank did all of it’s thanksgiving grocery distribution prior to the holidays, and gave out extra food the past few weeks in the Mission through the Mission Food Hub, which gave out the last of it’s turkeys on Wednesday.

City Team, a nonprofit community organization will be serving thanksgiving meals to go from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 164 6th Street.

Duc Loi Supermarket on Mission St will not be serving their usual thanksgiving meals due to the pandemic.

If you know of any other places offering free meals this thanksgiving, please email clarasophia.daly@missionlocal.com.

Happy holidays to all!