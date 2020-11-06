This weekend in the Mission, there will be gallery openings, vegan food trucks, a cat hangout in Dolores Park and more!

Anälog gallery, an underground community exhibition space has a gallery show that opens on Saturday, November 7th. The artists’ works are a mixed array, centered around collaboration, partnership, and play, and they had complete freedom to choose works and to execute the arrangement of art in the space.

The gallery is open on Saturdays from 12-4 p.m.or by appointment, and is located at 886 Capp Street @ 24th.

Call 415-548-0758 to make an appointment.

Paxton Gate, a store with curiosities inspired by the natural world will open this weekend! After struggling to succeed with online orders, and by appointment in-person shopping, Paxton Gate has decided to open for walk in foot traffic.

The store sells furniture, vintage and antique architectural elements, jewelry, personal goods, and a growing selection of books and home décor items. The store is located at 824 Valencia Street near 19th Street. The store will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Senor Sisig will be debuting its new “vegan Mexipino food truck” this Sunday, November 8 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. There will be vegan food and music by DJ Sake One. Truck will be located in the parking lot at the corner of 18th Street and Valencia.

At Dolores Park, bring your cat for “First Caturdays at Dolores Park” an unofficial social gathering for cats. First Caturday is a day to reclaim the glory of the outdoors for your feline friends. Bring your cat on a leash, or in a carrier between 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Mission Dolores Park, 19th & Dolores St.

The Afro Urban Society is hosting an online Bakanal de Afrique, which will showcase emerging underground urban art, culture and people through performance, workshops, visual media and conversations. More info here.

This Sunday, November 8th on Folsom Street between 6th and 8th there will be outdoor dining, vendors, entertainment, resources, free family activities and more. Stop by the Sunday Streets SoMa Pop Up between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. for some weekend fun!