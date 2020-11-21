The San Francisco Planning Commission unanimously approved a conditional use authorization Thursday for a 16th Street warehouse to be used as a dialysis clinic.

The property at 2765 16th St., between Folsom and Harrison streets, was most recently owned and operated by Dynasty Gallery, a San Francisco-based homegoods designer. Dynasty Gallery is selling the building to, “close down or substantially reduce and relocate, the operations.”

Dynasty Gallery did not return requests for comment, and the current status of the sale is unclear.

There is currently no known opposition to the project, according to Larry Badiner, a planning consultant working with the property’s potential future owners, the Spyglass Investment Group.

Badiner said the 17,000 square feet property requires very minimal work, and almost none on the exterior, so the clinic could be open in as soon as six months. A major question still in the air is who will operate the clinic. Spyglass did not return calls for comment, and Badiner did not know what Spyglass’s specific plans for the clinic are.

City records show the Planning Commission granted a building permit for relatively minor demolition work on the property earlier this month. Now that the conditional use authorization has been approved, which Badiner said was the last notable barrier in the process, construction can begin.