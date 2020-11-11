Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

For the week ending November 28, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients rose 55 percent. This has been an disturbing trend over the past week and is not sustainable. To reverse the trend, stay at home as much as possible.

The long overdue focus on testing in vulnerable communities got off to a decent start yesterday with over 1500 tests taken.

Can rational individual choices be disastrous collectively? You bet.

In the past month we’ve seen cases on a steep rise in most every neighborhood. Between October 28 and November 26, the Mission recorded 337 new cases for a cumulative total is 2087, or 40 cases per 1000 residents. Expect those figures to rise in the wake of increased testing.



Covid-19 R estimation for California estimates San Francisco’s R number at 1.33 and Calfiornia at 1.35. An ensemble of models estimates SF at 1.21 and California at 1.15.

For the week ending November 23, the seven-day average number of Citywide daily cases crept upward to 139 or 16 cases per 100,000 residents. Note: This is the largest number of new cases we’ve seen.





The absolute number of confirmed and suspected Covid patients in SF hospitals has more than doubled in less than a month. For the week ending November 28, DPH reports the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 32 percent and for Acute Care beds 32 percent. DPH reports 100 percent of required PPE is on hand.

California hospitals now have a record number of Covid patients.



Although the Citywide average daily positivity rate remains relatively low, it has risen over 150 percent in the past six weeks.



The current Case Fatality Rate in San Francisco is approximately 1 percent. For residents over the age of 70, the CFR is approximately 12.7 percent.

There are no new updates on contact tracing. Check out the Phoenix Data Project dashboard (“Transmission Category”) which suggests a huge spike in the new cases which have not been reached.