Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

Breaking News! After dawdling for almost a week, California finally put San Francisco in it’s most restrictive category. Beginning on Sunday, the City will close more indoor activities and on Monday will comply with California’s curfew.

Los Angeles has ordered new stay-at-home measures in an attempt to break the chain of virus transmission. Why are SF officials, who were quick to act last March, waiting for the State’s bureaucratic permission?

Want to reduce your risk of infection indoors? Check out this piece from the German Zeit Online which includes a cool risk calculator . If you land on the German homepage, click on the green button for English,

The Chronicle announces “Coronavirus data about to get weird.” Where have they been? Given the holiday, the numbers may get a little sketchier, so best to keep in mind trends rather than absolute figures.

And the trends don’t look any better today than they did yesterday.

On November 25, the Mission’s cumulative total of positive Covid cases 2070, or 34.7 cases per 1000 residents.



Covid-19 R estimation for California still has San Francisco’s R number fluctuating around 1.4, while an ensemble of other models has the number rising to 1.21.

Case numbers continue their upward march. For the week ending November 20, the seven-day average number of Citywide daily cases jumped to 137 or 15.7 cases per 100,000 residents. Further restrictions seem inevitable, and probably should have been ordered sooner.

Again, despite soaring case numbers and a record number of tests, the positivity rate remains relatively low. If true, it is the one bright spot in an otherwise grim picture.

Last spring the WHO set a benchmark of 5 percent for reopening. California will probably add to physical mobility and connectivity restrictions. It would not be so painful if, like in civilized countries, the federal government provided backup or bailout funds for affected small businesses and workers.

For the week ending November 26, the rate of change in Covid positive patients rose by 63 percent. During that week, DPH reports the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 31 percent and for Acute Care beds 28 percent. DPH reports 100 percent of required PPE is on hand.

More Californians with Covid are in the hospital now than at any time since August 6. And more are on the way.

Though the number of Covid deaths is certainly higher, with 160, San Francisco has 18.4 deaths per 100,000 residents. In comparison, Los Angeles has 75.3, Sacramento 37.5, and San Diego 30.2 deaths per 100,000 residents.