Presented by Lucía González Ippolito and Calle 24
Fresh ceviche, tortas, and more by Fiestabowls. Photo by Kerim Harmanci
Mural in progress. Photo by Kerim Harmanci
Sangria made by FAS Events. Photo by Kerim Harmanci
Fashion boutique by Alivia (@affordable_liv) Photo by Kerim Harmanci
Steady music and foot traffic, 2pm
Artist Lucía González Ippolito of Mission Makeover Mural taking a break before the auction. Photo by Kerim Harmanci
Clothing vendor @emaculatelivin enjoying the stream of business. Photo by Kerim Harmanci
Music by DJ Frisk. Photo by Kerim Harmanci
Jesus Martinez of Frisco Lens Photography sharing his work. Photo by Kerim Harmanci