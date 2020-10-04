Presented by Lucía González Ippolito and Calle 24

Fresh ceviche, tortas, and more by Fiestabowls. Photo by Kerim Harmanci

Mural in progress. Photo by Kerim Harmanci

Sangria made by FAS Events. Photo by Kerim Harmanci

Fashion boutique by Alivia (@affordable_liv) Photo by Kerim Harmanci

Steady music and foot traffic, 2pm

Artist Lucía González Ippolito of Mission Makeover Mural taking a break before the auction. Photo by Kerim Harmanci

Clothing vendor @emaculatelivin enjoying the stream of business. Photo by Kerim Harmanci

Music by DJ Frisk. Photo by Kerim Harmanci

Jesus Martinez of Frisco Lens Photography sharing his work. Photo by Kerim Harmanci