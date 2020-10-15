Here’s what’s going on in the Mission this weekend!

Order Food and support college access for low-income, Latinx, Black and immigrant students

Mission Graduates will host its 10th annual Food for Thought at restaurants around the Mission when you order food to-go or go out to eat. San Francisco restaurants have pledged to donate a percentage of their proceeds or $1 per order to directly support ‘Mission Graduates’ after school and college access programs for low-income youth in San Francisco. For those who wish to donate directly to the organization, a few randomly-selected supporters will receive donors gifts, like a trip for two to San Miguel de Allende, Mexico and a week’s stay at Casa de las Estrellas.

Mission Graduates will partner with the following San Francisco businesses:

Little Star Pizza (Valencia), Panchitas Pupuseria, Mission Bowling Club, MIXT, Split, Uno Dos Tacos.

Check out their website for more information.

Also, Playgrounds are now open in San Francisco at limited capacity!

Roasted Pig and Brews at SF’s Guamanian Restaurant

What is better on a Sunday evening than roasted pig and local brews? Prubechu, San Francisco’s only Guamanian restaurant, is hosting a “Whole Roasted Pig Party” with Mission-based Standard Deviant Brewing providing beers. Prubechu, located on Mission Street near 18th Street, has a new open-air outdoor patio where it will hold the socially distant pig-roasting party. Tickets are $65 and the event runs from 5-9 p.m. on Sunday.

Buy your ticket.

Brava Theatre Presents: Interviews with Black artists from around globe

This Saturday tune in to a Black Artist Livestream series to hear stories of Black artistry from around the globe. Brava Theatre and Black Artists Contemporary Cultural Experience are presenting the “So Soul San Francisco Black Arts Salon Series” in which Black artists from outside the United States will be interviewed about their work. In the previous installment, two Berlin based artists, George N Roses (aka Lola Rose) and Colin Griffiths Brown were interviewed. Tune in at 11 a.m. on Saturday to listen to some awesome conversations about global Black art practices.

Tune in here

Anti-Racism Training for the Dance Community

Dance Mission is hosting anti-racism training for dancers, choreographers, curators, funders, critics, educators, activists, and nonprofit professionals in the performing arts. The general public who “wish to contribute to anti-racism and racial justice work within the context of the performing arts” are also invited. The event is hosted by Beatrice Thomas, a multi-disciplinary artist, creative producer and equity, diversity and inclusion consultant.

The Zoom event will take place on Saturday from 12-3 p.m. via Zoom. Register here.

Voss Gallery Hosts Voter Registration Event

Voss Gallery is hosting an art auction and artist meet in greet to encourage voter registration. On Saturday at 2 p.m. there will be an Instagram Live Art Auction in support of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Then on Saturday from 3-6 p.m. contemporary painter Tracy Piper will be at the gallery to meet the public and encourage voter registration.

Artillery AG gallery offers free class with ceramics membership program

Artillery AG is a creative gallery and ceramics studio which offers ceramics classes, studio memberships and more. This month, they are offering a complimentary class with the purchase of a ceramics membership which includes access to full studio space, clay, glazes and firings. If you have ever wanted to learn to throw or hand-build with clay, now is your chance! The classes end on October 31.

More info: https://www.artillery-ag.com/

Old Devil Moon’s fourth anniversary beer-fest

Old Devil Moon at 3472 Mission St. at Cortland will celebrate its fourth anniversary through Sunday, Oct. 18. Beer will be involved.

With a self-professed “serious focus on safety,” tipplers are welcome to choose from “lagers, rare sours, IPAs, and bourbon barrel aged stouts.”

There will also be Louisiana-style food served to a limited number of guests who can enjoy the premises for two-hour shifts. In the 30 minutes between each shift, tables and chairs will be sanitized.

For full details, including the tap list and food menu, see the Facebook event page here: https://www.facebook.com/events/382727982906655

Purchase a ticket to reserve your table here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/odms-4th-anniversary-celebration-tickets-122640534139