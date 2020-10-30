What to do this wicked weekend?

Nothing is scarier than having no plans on a holiday weekend — especially when Halloween, Día de Los Muertos, and Election Day are creeping up on us. Other than thoroughly perusing your ballot and prepping it to be dropped off on (or before) Election Day on Tues. Nov. 3, or dressing up for some virtual Halloween celebrations, or fashioning some altars for the Día de Los Muertos, there’s a ton more the city has to offer you and we got you covered. Whatever you choose to do, be sure to be masked up and socially distanced — case rates and hospitalizations are on the rise, Mayor London Breed and Director of Public Health Grant Colfax announced Friday.

James Siena art to shape Ratio 3

James Siena’s abstract art has graced the walls of The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the MOMA in San Francisco, and the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. For now, his vibrant geometrical pieces can be found right here in the Mission — but not for long. The art gallery Ratio 3 on 2831A Mission St. closes its month long exhibition of Siena’s work, which started on Sept. 12 and ends on Halloween. Siena invents rules that he calls “visual algorithms” when he produces his art, and his strict adherence has created artwork that distinguished him in America’s modern art sphere. See it yourself for free at Ratio 3 on Saturday, Oct. 31 through appointment only. Book your 30 minute visit here.

Keep up the spirits of Día de Los Muertos with the San Francisco Symphony

Honor the dead during the bilingual, online musical Día de los Muertos celebration held by the San Francisco Symphony. The event will be hosted by Bay Area flautist and singer Martha Rodríguez-Salazar and feature guitarist David Tanenbaum and San Francisco Symphony musicians among other guests. The celebration will broadcast in English Oct. 31 at 3 p.m. on NBC Bay Area and in Spanish on Telemundo 48 on Nov. 7 at 3 p.m. as well here.

A final exhibition as the Annex of the Drawing Room draws to a close

Remarkably, there are still ways for people to come together without actually coming together physically. A great and bittersweet example is the new Annex exhibit called “Future Tense: What has (not) happened (yet)” featuring 30 San Francisco based artists who took up “the call for art,” said Renée DeCarlo, an artist and the founder of the Drawing Room at 3620 23rd St.

The Drawing Room created the Annex as another locally based artist space thanks to a building owner and art patron who offered an empty storefront on 2675 Mission St. to showcase the artwork. By mid-September 2020 the Annex’s space has been rented out as a home furnishings store, and soon the Annex will leave.

So Friday is the opening day of the Annex’s final exhibition at 2675 Mission and operates from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Annex and Saturday will also showcase the work from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. All other showings are from Thursdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. “until we are booted,” DeCarlo said. Book an appointment here and bid farewell if you so choose.

Food bank craving more volunteers

After the fall of Halloween, comes the reign of the giving season. Keep in mind that even with some gains in containing the coronavirus here in our backyard, people are still suffering from hunger and lay-offs. The San Francisco-Marin Food Bank has put out the call to fill about 2,000 slots per week, and so far has only filled about 1,500 of them. The food bank’s need is highest for the pop-ups — just like the one at Mission High School — that run from Monday to Friday. Or for those who would rather be involved as a bilingual volunteer, a driver to deliver groceries, a packer at the warehouse, sign up here.