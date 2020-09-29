Mimi Chakaorva, our multimedia editor and the editor of Still I Rise Films, and Stefania Rousselle, a reporter, spent time at the U.S./Mexico border last year as U.S. immigration agents were taking children from their migrant parents. Some of these women are domestic workers who know firsthand what it’s like to be exploited and mistreated. Many are undocumented and continually face the threat of deportation and being separated from their children. While living in a perpetual state of uncertainty, these domestic workers and activists continue to help others like them by refusing to stay silent and invisible. This is the story of two such women.

Lola Noguer did the illustrations and Andrea Valencia the translations. All are women who have worked for Mission Local. Luckily, for us, they still do.