The San Francisco Fire Department Neighborhood Emergency Response Team will begin offering free training courses in Spanish starting September 29, 2020, on how to prepare and act in the event of a major disaster, such as an earthquake.

The Zoom-only classes will be taught by members of the community and are similar to the six-week course the Fire Department offers four times a year in English. We wrote about that course here.

The courses are designed to prepare communities for natural disasters using a neighbor-helping-neighbor approach.

The in-person training normally includes hands-on disaster skills that will help individuals respond to a personal emergency as well as act as members of a neighborhood response team.

By Zoom, the training will focus on such topics as family reunification, emotional support in disasters and bleeding control and bandaging.

The idea for the Neighborhood Emergency Response Team, known as NERT, was formed after the earthquake in 1990 as a way to train community members in personal preparedness and prevention.

To reserve your space, email sffdnert@sfgov.org or call 415-558-3459 x2.