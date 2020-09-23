About The Author
Annika Hom
Annika Hom is our inequality reporter through our partnership with Report for America. Annika was born and raised in the Bay Area. She previously interned at SF Weekly and the Boston Globe where she focused on local news and immigration. She is a proud Chinese and Filipina American. She has a twin brother that (contrary to soap opera tropes) is not evil. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnikaHom.
What To Do
Wed 23
18 Reasons: South Indian Weeknight Favorites
September 23 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wed 23
BAVC: Focus Locus presents They Can’t Take That Away: The Legacy of the Fillmore
September 23 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thu 24
Public Works: Rooftop ft. Wendigo
September 24 @ 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thu 24
18 Reasons: Celebration of Albacore: Tuna Three Ways
September 24 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thu 24
The Scarlet Sage Herb Co.: RFRS Virtual Gathering with Laura Ash
September 24 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm