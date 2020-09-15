Blanca Villalvazo, 38-year-old, came to the United States three years ago to help her sister raise her nephew Pedro.

Nowadays, she works at La Canasta Produce at 2097 Mission St. near 17th Street.

Working there is not unlike being a reporter, she says in Spanish. Every day she listens to the stories of individuals from all walks of life and she loves hearing those stories.

“In the end, everyone comes here for a different reason but at the end everyone is doing the same thing, fighting for how to live and trying to find a feeling for being here. You know that you should be here but your heart feels like you have to be in your own country because you miss your family and want to be with them.”

It’s the small things that make her ache for Jalisco, Mexico. “In the street when you say good morning, nobody answers. Nobody looks at your face. Here, it’s just one more bus passing, one more car.”