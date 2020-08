Sharon Kubo, who visited the Thursday farmer’s market at 22nd Street send in the photo above. “Nearing the front of the line at this organic produce stand, we customers saw this sign,” she wrote.

“Customers really responded to the sign and wished them well,” she added. ” The women who worked there were indeed tired – the other variety vegetable stand usually at the market was absent, so lines here were *very* long. Sounded like the missing farmstand also may have been impacted by the fires.”