Wabi Sabi Beauty Closes on Valencia Street

It’s time for a makeover. Wabi Sabi Beauty is leaving its spot on 888 Valencia St. for reasons unrelated to the coronavirus pandemic, the owner Kristina Louise Welzien told Mission Local. The business spent three years providing “eco-friendly” hair and beauty services to the Mission community. While the business transitions, Welzien said she will continue working with clients in new ways and virtually. The store space is up for grabs, but Welzien said she hopes another beauty store carries on the legacy and sets up camp there. You can stay in touch with her through email klwelzien@gmail.com and Instagram @xoklw and @wabisabibeautyco.

Luz de Luna asks for donations

Leave the light on! Luz de Luna on 24th Street, the beloved gift store known by locals for selling Mexican handicrafts and Frida Kahlo emblazoned merchandise, is asking for donations so it can reopen. Luz de Luna closed in September so it could retrofit the space to properly abide by city earthquake regulation guidelines. The store was ready to open after renovations, but then the pandemic struck. Luz de Luna needs more money to reopen and rehire employees, the owner Denise Gonzales said. The store is halfway from its $20,000 goal according to a fund-raiser put on by Calle 24. If you’d like to donate, do so here.

What to do… what to do…

A new UTOPIAA

Have you been daydreaming of a new reality during shelter-in-place? Well, measure it against the architectural and artistic imagination of Gray Area and the Architectural Association’s new online arts festival, UTOPIAA. Browse the online exhibitions, learn a new skill at a live workshop, or gain some new small talk material after attending an artistic panel. Local and international art institutions and universities have joined up to create UTOPIAA, including California College of the Arts, Architectural Association Visiting School San Francisco and San Francisco Art Institute. The festival kicks off this Saturday at 10 a.m. PST. and closes at 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost between $40 and $60 dollars, but more generous donations are appreciated. Students and creatives in need of scholarships can email patch@grayarea.org. Here’s the full schedule.

Let’s Boogie

Paseo Artistico and a slew of other local arts organizations present part 2 of “Baile Colectivo.” This event features a dance routine put on by Dance Mission Theater and La Colectiva de Mujeres, a musical performance from indie band CORAZA, work from writer Linda Chavez, and spoken word poetry by Valentina Vargas. This show’s theme is “Art Is Collective Action,” which seeks to highlight how artists can use their skills to bolster community action. The free event will be streamed on Facebook Live this Saturday, July 25 at 3 p.m. here.

Dance Mission Theater is stepping up to the streets. If you’ve been jonesing to shake what your mother gave you in an environment other than your home, you’re in luck: Dance Mission is offering outdoor classes on the Rolph Playground Basketball Courts this summer. Sign up in advance for a hip-hop workshop on Thursday, July 30 at 5 p.m. or pick up some beginner tap skills on Thursday, August 6 at 5:30 p.m. Outdoor classes cost $20. Prefer to shelter-in-place? No biggie. Online Zoom classes will be held once a week. Check out the full schedule here.