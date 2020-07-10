A farewell to wellness

Those looking to ease some pain, alleviate stress, or just take the edge off during the pandemic will have to start looking elsewhere. After only a little more than a year being open, Sidewalk Wellness is closing its doors.

Sidewalk Wellness is owned by the same people as Sidewalk Juice, and specialized in hemp-derived CBD products, such as creams, oils, and edibles. The store was hit by inspectors from the San Francisco Department of Public Health in March last year, as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not approved hemp-derived CBD for consumption.

Now the shop will shutter permanently.

Opportunity for local artists

Earlier this week San Francisco General Hospital Foundation announced they are now accepting local up and coming Bay Area artist submissions for the annual Hearts in San Francisco public art project. The 2021 series will be the project’s 17th year. The hearts will be available for purchase in February next year, with proceeds benefiting life-enhancing programs and initiatives at Zuckerberg San Francisco General.

Next year’s series will include six large hearts, six tabletop hearts, and 10 mini heart sculptures.

Interested artists must complete an application and submit with a full-color design rendering (8.5″ x 11″ or larger) on or before Monday, August 31, 2020. They can submit maximum three design entries. Entrants must provide their own workspace and meet the artwork completion deadline of Friday, November 13, 2020. For artwork guidelines, official regulations, and artist applications go here.

This weekend:

Dancing and music (a safe distance apart)

The first annual block party to honor the life of Sean Monterrosa, who was fatally shot by police recently, will be held this Sunday. The party will be at the entrance of Park and Leese Streets near Holly Park from noon to 4 pm. Along with activities, free food, there will be live music performed by Bay Area artists, such as La Doña, Qing Qi, Lil Bean. Organizers are asking attendees to adhere to COVID safety protocols: wear a mask, consent to a no-contact temperature check, and practice social distancing. Drugs and alcohol are not allowed.

Those who are sick are requested to please stay home. To see more event details visit the organizers’ page on Instagram (@justice4sean_) here.

Mark your calendar for these virtual events:

The Mission District Inspires

Voss Gallery is hosting an Instagram Live (@vossgallery) reception on July 18, 7-8 pm for a new exhibition by artist Tati Holt. Take in hyperrealist oil paintings focused on the Mission’s cultural heritage and engage in a conversation with the artist. The collection opened for regular viewing this week. Gallery hours are Wednesday to Saturday, 12-6 pm or by appointment. For more information call 415-234-3691 or email info@vossgallery.art.

Get pressed at Aesthetic Union

Pivoting with the times, Aesthetic Union has launched virtual workshops over the next few weeks. Join in on their virtual print shop and watch the process of letterpress printing. Follow along, ask questions, help choose colors, and even receive the print that gets made afterward shipped to you. There are three tiers of viewership: $25 to join the workshop and follow along, $100 to follow along and get an unframed print, $150 to follow along and get a framed print. Use code “FIRST2KNOW” to get 20% off your ticket price if you purchase before July 30. For more information and workshop dates, you can visit their website here.

Seeking financial advice?

English, Spanish and Chinese speaking families looking for some support during the pandemic can attend San Francisco Assessor Carmen Chu’s July 18 free, virtual workshop. Assessor Chu will assist families access credible financial information and programs during COVID-19. To register, go here. For more information call 415-554-5644.

