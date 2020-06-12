A woman who was found in a parked car on Alabama Street was given CPR by first-responders and later pronounced dead Tuesday night, police officers said.

The woman was identified as Dominique Green, 48, by the San Francisco Chief Examiner’s Office. The examiner’s office said it did not know Green’s city of residence.

At about 10:05 p.m. officers from Mission Station received a call to check on the well-being of an unidentified woman who was seated in a parked car on Alabama Street between 18th and 19th streets, police said. A witness who could see the interaction through her window said that she perceived the car to be a gold Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo.

Officers said they found Green inside the parked car and said she was unresponsive. They removed her from the car and onto the street, where officers attempted to give the Green cardiopulmonary resuscitation or CPR, officials said.

Green was pronounced dead on the scene and officers called the San Francisco Chief Medical Examiner who took the body, police said.

The witness said she did not know Green. There have been several homeless residents living out of their cars in the area, but the witness was unclear if Green was among them.

The San Francisco Chief Examiner’s office has notified Green’s family and said they could not provide any more information on the incident.

Police said that this is an early and ongoing investigation. Anyone with tips or knowledge about the incident is advised to call the SFPD 24 hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tipsters can remain anonymous.