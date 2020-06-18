About The Author
Community Contributor
If you would like to be a community SNAPP Contributor, you can download our iphone app. Download Here, or you can Upload Your SNAPPS Here, or you can send photos to missionlocal@gmail.com.
What To Do
Fri 19
MCCLA: La Clandestina Free Concert
June 19 @ 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Fri 19
18 Reasons: Flavors of Korea: Anju Drinking Food
June 19 @ 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Sat 20
The Scarlet Sage Herb Co.: Online Intensive: Learn to Play Crystal Singing Bowls Intensive
June 20 @ 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sat 20
18 Reasons: Coffee and Cookies: A Perfect Pairing with Ritual Coffee Roasters
June 20 @ 10:00 am - 11:30 am
Sat 20
18 Reasons: Summer School Saturdays Fundamentals: Steam
June 20 @ 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm