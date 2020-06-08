An argument ended in gunfire around midnight Sunday night at 16th Street and Julian Avenue, police said.

A man of unknown age drew a firearm after a verbal altercation with a man in his 20s, and shot him.

Suffering a gunshot wound to the chest, the victim was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

The victim remains in critical condition, according to police spokesman Officer Robert Rueca. The shooter has not yet been arrested.

The SFPD asks that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 415-575-4444 or, Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text with “SFPD.” Anyone with information may remain anonymous.