An argument ended in gunfire around midnight Sunday night at 16th Street and Julian Avenue, police said.
A man of unknown age drew a firearm after a verbal altercation with a man in his 20s, and shot him.
Suffering a gunshot wound to the chest, the victim was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition.
The victim remains in critical condition, according to police spokesman Officer Robert Rueca. The shooter has not yet been arrested.
The SFPD asks that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 415-575-4444 or, Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text with “SFPD.” Anyone with information may remain anonymous.
Want less police in the community , then there needs to be less crime.
Tracy, by your logic that would be that more police means more crime.
How would more police have stopped this from happening? Do you envision a cop on every corner? Those uniformed cops driving around responding to calls, they don’t investigate/solve murders and shootings.
When police are acting like criminals then naturally we want fewer. There must be reform.