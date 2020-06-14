“We are the Future” Youth March for Justice, at City Hall, 6/12. Photo by Kerim Harmanci.

Youth March for Justice, at City Hall, 6/12. Photo by Kerim Harmanci.

Students and teacher jazz interlude. Youth March for Justice, at City Hall, 6/12. Photo by Kerim Harmanci.

Taking a knee, Youth March for Justice, at City Hall, 6/12. Photo by Kerim Harmanci.

SF Pulse Memorial and Black Lives Matter Solidarity Movement at The Castro, 6/12.Photo by Kerim Harmanci.

Ani Rivera of Galería de la Raza, SF Pulse Memorial and BLM Solidarity Movement at The Castro, 6/12. Photo by Kerim Harmanci.

SF Pulse Memorial and Black Lives Matter Solidarity Movement at The Castro, 6/12. Photo by Kerim Harmanci.

Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, SF Pulse Memorial and BLM Solidarity Movement at The Castro, 6/12. Photo by Kerim Harmanci.

SF Pulse Memorial and Black Lives Matter Solidarity Movement at The Castro, 6/12. Photo by Kerim Harmanci.

Black Lives Matter Solidarity Motorcycle Ride, Heron’s Head Park, 6/13. Photo by Kerim Harmanci.

Black Lives Matter Solidarity Motorcycle Ride, Heron’s Head Park, 6/13. Photo by Kerim Harmanci.

Black Lives Matter Solidarity Motorcycle Ride, Heron’s Head Park, 6/13. Photo by Kerim Harmanci.

Black Lives Matter Solidarity Motorcycle Ride, Heron’s Head Park, 6/13. Photo by Kerim Harmanci.