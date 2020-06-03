Jason came to San Francisco from Ohio, where he studied art at Kent State. He started his own business as a personal trainer, but that ended when he was grievously stabbed. The wounds, which he showed me, went from one side of his stomach to the other and affected both arms. After being released from the hospital, Jason stayed with friends, but his recovery took a year and a half, and by that time Jason found himself homeless. When I brought Jason a copy of one of the photographs I had taken of him, Jason made a quick sketch of me.