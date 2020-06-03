Jason came to San Francisco from Ohio, where he studied art at Kent State. He started his own business as a personal trainer, but that ended when he was grievously stabbed. The wounds, which he showed me, went from one side of his stomach to the other and affected both arms. After being released from the hospital, Jason stayed with friends, but his recovery took a year and a half, and by that time Jason found himself homeless. When I brought Jason a copy of one of the photographs I had taken of him, Jason made a quick sketch of me.
About The Author
Joseph Johnston
When I walk out of the house, I only need to walk a block to encounter someone living on the street. Perhaps, in part, because I am a pre-Stonewall gay man, I have always had a special place in my heart for outsiders whether they are homeless, mentally challenged, or just unable to fit into the system. Recently a homeless man said to me “Most people see us as drunks, but you talk to us and see our humanity.” http://www.jwjfoto.com/ http://www.artemaya.com/
Thanks, that was a beautiful tribute.
I am from Kent State and a musician/artist. I would like to connect with Jason. How do I do that?
Email: jan.naftulin@gmail.com