How are you experiencing Time in these strange times?

Do you become disoriented? Do you lose track of days (hours, weeks)? Does Time fly by, or does it crawl? Or does it do both — at the same time?

Do you find there is too much Time? Or not enough?

How does this Time make you feel? Bored? Anxious? Excited? Lethargic? Energized? Fearful?

Do you feel Time is, “out of joint” – disrupted, unhinged, deranged, deformed, mad?

When you are locked down, does Time take on a dreamlike (nightmare) quality? Do you find yourself wondering if it is day or night — if you are awake or asleep?

Do your thoughts dwell more in the minutia of the present, rather than remembering an imagined past (“the good old days”) or trying to imagine an unimaginable future (“brave new world”)?