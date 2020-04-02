About The Author
Mimi Chakarova
Multimedia Editor
What To Do
Sat 11
Garden for the Environment: Herbal Salve-Making Workshop
April 11 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Sat 11
Voss Gallery: Stencil Workshop with Jeremy Novy
April 11 @ 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Thu 16
SOMArts Cultural Center: Unbound Roots presents Liberation
April 16 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Sat 18
The Women’s Building: SF Bicycle Coalition’s Family Bike Fest
April 18 @ 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Sep 17
Gray Area Grand Theater: Negativland with Live Cinema by SUE-C
September 17 @ 8:00 pm - 11:30 pm