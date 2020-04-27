About The Author
What To Do
Mon 27
Manny’s: Conversation w/ SF Goodwill CEO William Rogers: Investing in our Workforce Now
April 27 @ 6:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Mon 27
Manny’s: Rethinking Jail w/ Tal Klement
April 27 @ 7:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Tue 28
Manny’s: Conversation with Stacey Abrams in Support of Fair Fight
April 28 @ 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Tue 28
Manny’s: The Need for an LGBT History Museum with ED Terry Beswick
April 28 @ 6:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Tue 28
Manny’s: Can Psychedelics Cure Disease? A Conversation between Rick Doblin and Joe Green
April 28 @ 7:00 pm - 7:30 pm