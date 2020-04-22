About The Author
What To Do
Wed 22
Manny’s: What the Lack of Travel to SF is Doing to the Economy w/ Joe D’Alessandro
April 22 @ 5:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Wed 22
Galería de la Raza: Lunada: New Moon Virtual Literary Lounge
April 22 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Wed 22
GLBT History Museum: Online | Fighting Back: Healthcare Workers on the Frontlines
April 22 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Wed 22
The Scarlet Sage Herb Co.: Online Sound Bath with Crystal Singing Bowls
April 22 @ 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wed 22
Manny’s: How to Prepare for the End of the World with NYT Columnist Nellie Bowles
April 22 @ 6:00 pm - 6:30 pm