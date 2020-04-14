About The Author
Mimi Chakarova
Multimedia Editor
What To Do
Tue 14
Manny’s: GSW President Rick Welts: How to be a Leader in Sports
April 14 @ 5:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Tue 14
18 Reasons: ONLINE Class: Easy WFH Eats
April 14 @ 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Tue 14
Manny’s: Live Drawing Show with Author Dave Eggers!
April 14 @ 6:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Tue 14
Manny’s: The History of Wine
April 14 @ 7:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Wed 15
Manny’s: The Role of Music in Recovery w/ SFJAZZ Team Member & Trumpeter Ross Eustis
April 15 @ 5:00 pm - 5:30 pm