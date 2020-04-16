About The Author
Mimi Chakarova
Multimedia Editor
What To Do
Thu 16
Manny’s: Q&A with District 9 Supervisor Hillary Ronen
April 16 @ 1:00 pm - 1:30 pm
Thu 16
Manny’s: Leading San Francisco’s Jewish Community Relations Council w/ED Tye Gregory
April 16 @ 5:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Thu 16
18 Reasons: ONLINE Class: Fridge Cleanin’ Soufflé and Salad
April 16 @ 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Thu 16
Manny’s: Why Paid Family and Medical Leave is More Important Now Than Ever
April 16 @ 6:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Thu 16
Manny’s: The Future of San Francisco Housing w/ Yimby Action ED Laura Foote
April 16 @ 7:00 pm - 7:30 pm