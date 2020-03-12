Mission residents, meet your newest neighbor: Carl Jung.

The C.G. Jung Institute of San Francisco, a nonprofit that provides “low-cost, unhurried, in-depth psychotherapy to individuals,” received a green light to renovate its future Mission District home at 2610 Mission St. near 22nd Street.

The Institute, which purchased the 12,000-square foot building in 2018 will move from its current location in Pacific Heights in March 2021.

“We need more space,” said Steve Hargis-Bullen, the Jung Institute’s administrative director. “We want to move to a neighborhood that is more directly connected to the city and its population.”

The Mission Street space is more than twice the size of its current location.

The one-story building on Mission Street was formerly the Anna’s Linen store, which closed down in 2014. It has sat vacant ever since.

“The Mission is much more accessible to the East Bay and the Peninsula,” he said, referring to the building’s close proximity to the 24th St BART.

Carl Jung, born in Switzerland in 1875, was the founder of analytical psychiatry. The C.G. Jung Institute of San Francisco was founded alongside San Francisco’s Medical Society for Analytical Psychology in 1943. It offers sliding scale psychotherapy services to interested adults of all ages; it also offers training programs and credit courses to mental health professionals and licensed psychotherapists.

It was the first Jungian analytic training program for clinicians in the country.

After more than 40 years in the Pacific Heights, Hargis-Bullen said that the Institute’s move to the bigger space in the Mission will allow them to host more public events and open two more clinic rooms for its medical professionals.

It regularly holds public and cultural events about the relationship of psychology to the arts and culture, which are expected to continue at its new home. The Mission location will have a psychology library and an Archive for Research in Archetypal Symbolism that will be open to members, clients, and Friends of the Institute.

Renovations, all within the confines of the current building, are expected to begin this month. The C.G. Jung Institute’s existing location at 2040 Gough St. will continue its operations until the move, when the Mission location will become the Institute’s sole San Francisco location.