About The Author
Mimi Chakarova
Multimedia Editor
What To Do
Mon 17
18 Reasons: Beyond Nori: Intro to Sea Vegetables
February 17 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Mon 17
Manny’s: Vox’s Today Explained Host Sean Rameswaram: The Future of Staying Informed
February 17 @ 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Mon 17
ATA: Bay Area Black Independent Film Festival
February 17 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Mon 17
Manny’s: Bay Area Obama Alums for Dave Cavell!
February 17 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Mon 17
The Chapel: Part Time w/ Gary Wilson & The Blind Dates
February 17 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm