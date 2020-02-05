I took this with my iPhone at about 2:30 this afternoon. It looks like a tired Coyote looking for a quiet place to sleep until the sun goes down. Then it’s hunting time. It seemed completely unfazed by people and their dogs. Nocturnal feeders, it will be a little more attentive to small animals in a few hours.
About The Author
George Lipp
Photographer and writer living in the mission
