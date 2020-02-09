Neil Shah was walking fast down Valencia Street, a boom box in his left hand and a cigar in his right hand. The boom box flashed green and blue as he walked along.

“I carry this around old school just how they did back in the day in the Bronx and Brooklyn, people need to hear the music.”

Cardi B was blaring from the sound system – one man he passed started to dance to the music. Born in Indio, California, Shah graduated from Stanford University and got his MBA from UC Irvine. He was in law school for one year until he dropped out. Now, music and activism are his passions.

Shah talked about being sober for four years, he decided to become sober for himself. He said he was slowly killing himself. Listen to his story in his own words below.

He loves, rap, hip-hop and Latin music. He was in Mexico with his girlfriend when he discovered new Salvadorian music.

Listen below: