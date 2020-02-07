The Voss Gallery opens The Tracy Piper’s “All I Need” on Friday, Feb. 7, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The same evening the gallery will also open Natalia Lvova’s “Confections” Celebration in its The Down Low basement space. Viewer discretion is advised, the gallery warns.

The Gray Area Foundation presents a new immersive exhibition. Lose yourself in large-scale visual projections and step into spectacular living landscapes, with seven art installations, it promises. It opens tonight, February 7th and runs through March 1st. There are a limited number of time slots so the foundation urges you to reserve your tickets. The exhibition is created by 12 Bay Area artists in Gray Area’s Experiential Space Research Lab, supported by the Knight Foundation. Questions? Contact us at info@endofyou.io

And for SF Beer Week, Monk’s Kettle has quite the list and Humphry Slocombe has come up with a new Hemp & Hops flavor.

The Mission Center for Latino Arts will have its annual open house on Saturday, Feb 8th. There will be free live performances, a chance to see their current art exhibit, and the possibility of joining one of the center’s art and dance classes. You can get full details here.

StoreFrontLab hosts another conversation on Climate Change on Feb 11. Melissa Wong and climate activist and career coach Kat Koh will gather eight participants to consider how we’re coping with the looming climate catastrophe. Read more about the series, or just take a leap and sign up today.

On Saturday, Calle 24 will also have its next Calle 24 Paseo Artistico from noon to 6 p.m. along 24th Street. At 1 p.m. Artist Carlos “Kookie” Gonzalez discussing the mural at 24th and South Van Ness streets that he created in 2015 with the Precita Eyes youth program in tribute to DJ Chata Gutierrez, who died in 2013. Miguel Govea and Community Music Center students will contribute the music.

On Sunday, it’s Oscar time and Manny’s will host a party that starts at 5 p.m.

In the news

The Stacker compiled a state-by-state best Mexican restaurant list this week and named the Mission’s Taqueria El Farolito at 2779 Mission St. the winner in California. The methodology is unclear, but it appears to be a website of clickable lists so my guess is that the research was compiled by an algorithm. In January, it listed The Plow at 1299 18th St. as the best breakfast spot in California. They do seem to like San Francisco. To my mind the best Mexican restaurant and breakfast place in California is at the Primavera pop-up on Saturday morning at the Ferry Building. Best tacos are at La Taqueria on Mission Street, but I do hope they are paying their workers again. LC

The Mission Mission Neighborhood Health Center (MNHC) is kicking off a major $3.5 million capital campaign to build a new Excelsior Clinic which will double MNHC’s patient capacity to 6,000 patients a year. The fundraising campaign has started with a $750,000 grant from Community Vision, part of the Mayor’s Nonprofit Sustainability Initiative (NSI) program. You can find out more about the campaign here or email executivedirector@mnhc.org. You can donate here

February is Eli’s Month of Love at Muttville Senior Dog Rescue! Thanks to the O’Donnell family, all senior dog adoptions are free to qualified adopters. On Sunday Feb. 9. From 12 to 4 there will be an adopt party at Seven Stills Brewery & Distillery at 100 Hooper St.

Another Mission business has attained legacy status – Dianda’s Bakery at 2883 Mission St. that has been in the Mission since 1962 when Elio Dianda arrived from southern Italy. In 1998, three employees took over ownership. Read more about the bakery and watch a video here.

And finally, a heads-up on Noise Pop announcing its festival lineup that will take place leading up to and throughout the festival, which is set to return to the San Francisco Bay Area Feb. 24-March 1, 2020. Festival badges and tickets to all individual shows are on sale now at www.noisepopfest.com.