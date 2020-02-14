The Atlas Cafe at 18th and Alabama Streets is hosting a show of new work by Francesco Stumpo, Croquis Bloques.

The Voss Gallery will open Natalia Lvova’s “Confections” Celebration on Saturday, Feb. 16, from 6 to 10 p.m. in its Down Low space. The exhibition features provocative oil paintings by Lvova that boldly celebrate female erotic fantasy and psychology. Tickets to the opening are available here. (Advance $10/$15 day of). Champagne and hors d’oeuvres will be served. The exhibition runs through February 29, 2020.

And, perfect for Valentine’s Day Weekend are the two shows reviewed by Misson Local. Manifesto at the Brava and The End of You at Gray Area.

The Drawing Room at 3260 23rd St. and the Annex at 2675 Mission St. are actively looking for artists and submissions. Find out more at Calls for Art.

This won’t happen in time for Valentine’s Day, but by the end of this month, Anthony Strong’s Prairie will introduce The Campfire Room at the Prairie. It will be an intimate (14 seats) but playful, family-style, set dinner, which, as Anthony puts it in the press release, is “casual without much fuss or formality. We don’t really do fancy. Our hope is that guests will just come to chill out with the people they love and maybe even make some new friends.”

And the rest of the space? It “will continue its trajectory towards an even more casual vibe with a menu that shifts away from a traditional appetizer-entree model to one focused on sharing with approachable sizes and prices.”

Heads-up: The 16th annual Black Choreographers Festival: Here and Now (BCF) will take place over three consecutive weekends, starting February 22 at SAFEhouse Arts, 145 Eddy St., in the Tenderloin, then moving to Dance Mission Theater from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1 and finishing at Laney College Theater March 7 and 8. All performances begin at 7:30 p.m. You can buy your tickets for weekend one, weekend two and weekend three.